Canadian Utilities (CU) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.baystreet.ca reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.57.

CU traded up C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$36.13. The company had a trading volume of 183,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$36.59.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

