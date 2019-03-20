Canadian Platinum (CPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Canadian Platinum Corp (CVE:CPC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

About Canadian Platinum (CVE:CPC)

Canadian Platinum Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mining properties. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, as well as gold, silver, graphite, copper, and nickel deposits. Its principal property is the Peter Lake Project that includes 12 mineral dispositions covering approximately 38,995 hectares in northern Saskatchewan.

