Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Receives $43.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 19,853.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

