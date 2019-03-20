Canacol Energy (CNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.64

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 94139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08. The company has a market capitalization of $817.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company has proved and probable reserves of 505 billion cubic feet of gas and 14 million barrels of oil. Canacol Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

