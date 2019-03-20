California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,028 Shares of SCANA Co. (SCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SCANA were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in SCANA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SCANA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SCANA by 1,034.2% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SCANA by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SCANA by 5,416.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

SCANA stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. SCANA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCG. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

