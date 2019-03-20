California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 327.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 46,610 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 425,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Courant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.27 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $2,332,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ST. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 target price on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-12-15-million-holdings-in-sensata-technologies-holding-plc-st.html.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.