California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of HD Supply worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 1,148.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,046 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in HD Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 468,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HDS shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

