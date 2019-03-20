California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,614 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,565,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,969 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,720,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,400 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,077,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,753 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,823,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,517,000 after acquiring an additional 778,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $4,074,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,647.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -696.00 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.61.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

