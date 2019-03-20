California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pegasystems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $30,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,622,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 297,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,307,175.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,262.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $256.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

