California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Dril-Quip worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $243,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

