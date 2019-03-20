California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Magellan Health worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($1.96). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

