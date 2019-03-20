CAI International Inc (CAI) Short Interest Up 37.8% in February

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,303,811 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 15th total of 946,246 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 497,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of CAI opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.75. CAI International has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAI International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other news, insider Victor Garcia bought 10,608 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $235,921.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 53.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/cai-international-inc-cai-short-interest-up-37-8-in-february.html.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.