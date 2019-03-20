Cable One Inc (CABO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Cable One were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cable One by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cable One by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cable One by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $942.96 on Wednesday. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $597.40 and a 52 week high of $970.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 34.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $949.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target (up from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 price target on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,043.75.

In other Cable One news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

