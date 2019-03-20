Buckingham Research Boosts Azul (AZUL) Price Target to $42.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price hoisted by Buckingham Research from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Azul stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Azul has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of -0.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Azul had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $651.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Azul will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Azul by 440.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,542,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Azul by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,688,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Azul during the third quarter valued at about $30,260,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Azul by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 374,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Azul by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,526 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

