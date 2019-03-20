Shares of Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 180,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 192,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $3.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/btu-metals-btu-trading-down-4-8.html.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Btu Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btu Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.