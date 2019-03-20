Brunswick Co. (BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $179,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $79,854.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,210.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 207.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 776,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

