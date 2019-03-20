BRP Inc (DOOO) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $231,813,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,557,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $71,037,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BRP by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,247,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,312,000 after purchasing an additional 400,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $47,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. GMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DOOO stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. BRP Inc has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

