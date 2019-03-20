Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 17,143 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,272,000 after acquiring an additional 833,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,929,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,783,000 after purchasing an additional 115,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $873.50 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

