Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $314,000 Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,663,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,434 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,238,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,321 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Square by 4,800.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,698,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,766 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Square by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Square by 11,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,998,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $7,969,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,271,126 shares of company stock valued at $87,950,720 in the last three months. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,840.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-has-314000-position-in-square-inc-sq.html.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.