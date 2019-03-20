Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $287,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

