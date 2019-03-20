Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Boosts Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $871,696.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 923,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,840,972.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $99,207.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,896 shares of company stock worth $36,518,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $95.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $97.27.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

