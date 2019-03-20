Brokers Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.93.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.21). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $255.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,012,000 after buying an additional 319,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $78,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $491,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $141,319.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.