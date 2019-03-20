Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoCanada Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report released on Sunday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.46.

ACQ opened at C$11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$8.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.53%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.