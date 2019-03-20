Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $15.00 for the year.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.05.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $334.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $345.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,228,000 after acquiring an additional 675,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

