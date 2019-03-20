Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mistras Group Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MG)

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mistras Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.00 million.

MG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Mistras Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mistras Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE:MG opened at $13.93 on Monday. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $400.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $667,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

