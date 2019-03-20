Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

LNG opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $71.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $143,495.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

