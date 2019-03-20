Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc (WSP) Target Price at $77.06

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.06.

Several research analysts have commented on WSP shares. Laurentian lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$71.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$56.09 and a 12 month high of C$75.42.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

