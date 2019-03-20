Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) PT at $57.00

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,841. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $645,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

