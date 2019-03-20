Brokerages Set Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Target Price at $41.33

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDN. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WLDN opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $392.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

