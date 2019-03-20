Brokerages Set Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Target Price at $37.86

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, January 11th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $402,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 1,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $48,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,195.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,110 shares of company stock worth $4,216,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

