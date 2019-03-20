Brokerages Set Univar Inc (UNVR) PT at $29.50

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNVR. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Univar from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of Univar stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 48,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,803. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Univar had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,288,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Univar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,971,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,565,000. Finally, Park Presidio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar by 2,228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,578 shares in the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

