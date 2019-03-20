Brokerages Set Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Target Price at $4,700.00

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,700 ($61.41).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 4,275 ($55.86) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on the stock.

In other news, insider George Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,613 ($60.28), for a total transaction of £461,300 ($602,770.16).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,654 ($60.81) on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,850 ($50.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,050 ($65.99). The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

