Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) PT at $60.71

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.71 ($70.59).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Cfra set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.50 ($88.95) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

FRA:FRE opened at €49.57 ($57.64) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

