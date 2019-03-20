Brokerages Set Ecopetrol SA (EC) Target Price at $21.00

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on Ecopetrol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Santander raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 201.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

