Brokerages Expect Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Voya Financial posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

In related news, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 1,853 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $92,612.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 13,713 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $660,280.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,199.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,087. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,715,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 762,178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,628,000 after purchasing an additional 180,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,090,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,902,000 after purchasing an additional 409,431 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $67,212,000.

VOYA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.