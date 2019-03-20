Brokerages Expect Sabre Corp (SABR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Sabre reported sales of $988.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sabre had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $3,520,354.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Sabre by 27.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sabre by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 367,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 4.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,161,000 after buying an additional 92,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sabre by 37.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 134,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

