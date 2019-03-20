Brokerages Expect Provention Bio Inc (PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVB. Leerink Swann began coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico bought 17,270 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $33,158.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,095 shares of company stock valued at $80,719.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,489. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

