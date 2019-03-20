Brokerages Expect JMP Group LLC (JMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) will announce sales of $25.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for JMP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.85 million. JMP Group posted sales of $27.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JMP Group will report full-year sales of $131.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $142.89 million, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $145.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JMP Group.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 71,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $276,306.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,860.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $61,920.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,035.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 128,040 shares of company stock valued at $515,437 in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.06% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

