Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BUSE. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,607. First Busey has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,170 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

