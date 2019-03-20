Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 204.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $121,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,232 shares in the company, valued at $991,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $705,881.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,670,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

