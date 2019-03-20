Brokerages Anticipate Adomani Inc (ADOM) to Announce ($0.03) EPS

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Adomani an industry rank of 3 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ADOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Adomani in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

ADOM stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Adomani has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

