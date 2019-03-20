Broadcom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 205,073 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,083% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,395 call options.
AVGO stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $300.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $12,145,554. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Broadcom to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
