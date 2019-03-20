Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stake Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,877.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 136,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 129,890 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 91,398 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $12,145,554. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $300.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

