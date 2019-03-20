Broadcom (AVGO) PT Raised to $365.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $299.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $300.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,145,554. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,582,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

