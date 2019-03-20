Broadcom (AVGO) PT Raised to $365.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $299.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $300.98.
In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,145,554. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,582,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
