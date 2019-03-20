British Land’s (BLND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLND. BNP Paribas cut shares of British Land to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of British Land to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. British Land presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 642.50 ($8.40).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 616 ($8.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 703 ($9.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. British Land’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

In other British Land news, insider William Jackson bought 2,605 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £13,858.60 ($18,108.72). Also, insider Chris Grigg sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £30,067.12 ($39,288.02). Insiders bought 2,683 shares of company stock worth $1,430,839 over the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

