British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,010 ($52.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,868.67 ($50.55).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,197.50 ($41.78) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,339 ($56.70). The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15.

In other news, insider Ben Stevens acquired 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,883 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.87 ($25,955.66).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

