Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Holdings Trimmed by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.33% of Brinker International worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Brinker International by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont purchased 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,836 shares in the company, valued at $637,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

EAT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,361. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Holdings Trimmed by United Services Automobile Association” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/brinker-international-inc-eat-holdings-trimmed-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.