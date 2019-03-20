Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $109.83.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

