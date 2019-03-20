Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/brinker-capital-inc-cuts-stake-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.