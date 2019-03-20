Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Adobe by 24,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501,463 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 23,384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 41.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,311,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,859 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,079,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,015 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,580,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $966,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.56.

Adobe stock opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $774,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,680,351.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,652 shares of company stock worth $68,399,122. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

